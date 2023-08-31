NHL News: CHL Rule Changes, Coyotes, Senators, and Maple Leafs

Some interesting Champions Hockey League rule changes

Gord Miller: The IIHF announced it will have a new format and some new on-ice rules the Champions Hockey League this season that will include:

• “A team will remain shorthanded even if the opposing team score a goal.

• A minor penalty will be served even if a goal is scored while a delayed penalty is pending.

• If a shorthanded team scores, the minor penalty against will end.”

The Arizona Coyotes extend their Skills Development Coach

Arizona Coyotes PR: The Coyotes have extended Skill Development coach Kyle Bochek to a multi-year contract.

The Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg says he is healthy

Sportsnet: Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg, who had MCL tears in both knees last season: “I’ve been back to 100% for a long time. I would have been back last year if we made the playoffs.”

Carl Hagelin retires

Elliotte Friedman: Carl Hagelin announced that he is retiring from the NHL after 713 games due to the severity of his eye injury.

“It’s been an amazing ride but it ends here. Unfortunately my eye injury is too severe to keep playing the game I love.

I’m extremely grateful for all the memories hockey has given me and I’ve loved every single day of it.

I’m gonna miss going to battle with my teammates on a daily basis, I’m gonna miss the ups and downs of a season. Nothing excites me more than stepping on the ice in front of 20,000 passionate fans.

I want to thank all my amazing teammates, coaches, Doctors and other staff members that I’ve met and played with throughout the years.

Lastly, I want to thank my family, my wife and my kids for all their support. They made it possible for me to live out my dream.

Thank you”

The Toronto Maple Leafs extend coach Sheldon Keefe

Toronto Maple Leafs: The Maple Leafs have signed head coach Sheldon Keefe to a multi-year extension. He was entering the final year of his contract.

He has a 166-71-30 regular season record, a .622 winning percentage.

Elliotte Friedman: Keefe gets a two-year extension.

Lance Hornby: Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving on Keefe: “Since I’ve joined the Leafs, I’ve been very impressed with Sheldon. He’s shown great leadership skills with his staff and our players, and has a clear vision for this team and where it needs to get to. He has established himself as one of the top coaches in the NHL.”

Lance Hornby: Keefe: “Coaching this team has been a great privilege and I’m truly excited at the opportunity to continue building towards our ultimate goal. I’m thankful for the support from MLSE and its ownership along with Brendan Shanahan and Brad, who I’ve really enjoyed getting to know.”

Lance Hornby: “Keefe’s poor playoff record has a lot of fans grumbling. But a team has to get to post-season first and he’s done it consistently with injuries and other challenges. TML GAA has declined and he’s one W away from joining the top 100 coaches in NHL victories, a .622% in 267 games.”