NHL News: CHL Settles Minimum Wage Lawsuit … Kevan Miller Still Rehabbing

CHL Settles lawsuits

Rick Westhead: The CHL settled three class-action lawsuits for $30 million according to sources. It was filed for current and former players that were looking for back pay for minimum wage.

Rick Westhead: THe CHL settle a case back in February with former OHLer Sam Berg and four other plaintiffs. Berg got $20,000 and the others received $10,000.

Rick Westhead: Players that have already signed NHL contract are not eligible to receive any money.

As for what happens next: “After a settlement approval hearing (likely Aug/Sept), eligible players will need to file claims with a court-appointed administrator to get a payout.”

Rick Westhead: “How will $30M settlement be split?

Plaintiffs’ lawyers will ask court to approve fees of about $10M. Their expenses also come out of settlement.

There are > 4,200 players eligible for money but not all will file claim.

Those who do will get payout based on service time in CHL.”

On the NHL concussion and OHL minimum wage settlements

Allan Walsh: “The NHL concussion settlement with its formers players was $18.9 million. Players are battling serious and permanent neurological issues. This “settlement” is a total joke. #Shame The CHL is paying $30 million to its former players for violating minimum wage laws.”

Miller continues to rehab after another surgery

Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports: Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller won’t be back for the 2019-20 season as the 32-year old had another knee surgery a couple of months ago.

Over the past six months, he’s dealt with setbacks during his rehab. He continues to rehab and is finally off the crutches and is able to walk around.

“Most of my rehab has been in Boston, so I’ve been here since . I’ve been having the rehab mostly at home, so I’ve become accustomed to having all the things at home. I’m feeling good now and back on the train to getting my knee healthy again.”

Miller is a pending UFA and Bruins GM Don Sweeney said a few weeks about that they’d talk with him. The Bruins could have a crowded blue line next season, so there is no guarantee that he’ll be back.