NHL News: Chmelevski, Kostin, Donato, Heinen, Juolevi, Maltsev, Bear, and Gaudreau

Sasha Chmelevski heading to the KHL

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: San Jose Sharks Sasha Chmelevski signed a one-year contract with Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the KHL.

Agent Dan Milstein said they passed on the Sharks qualifying offer, which was $787,500. The Sharks retain his rights.

“We talked to his agent and told him our stance on things with him,” Sharks GM Mike Grier said. “He and his agent thought it would be best for him to go play in Europe. I have to do what I feel is best for the organization, on the other side of it, the agent is trying to do what he thinks is best for his clients. At the end of the day, hopefully it works out for Sasha, but this is the path he’s chosen to go down right now.”

Klim Kostin re-signs with the Blues

Lou Korac: The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Klim Kostin to a one-year, one-way contract worth $750,000.

He’ll be an RFA after next season.

Ryan Donato re-signs with Kraken

Puck Pedia: The Seattle Kraken have re-signed forward Ryan Donato to a one-year, $1.2 million contract.

Danton Heinen re-signs with the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins have re-signed forward Danton Heinen to a one-year, $1 million contract.

: A month ago Heinen had been looking for $3 million a season. Ken Wiebe: The Winnipeg Jets had offered Heinen a more lucrative contract offer.

Olli Juolevi signs with the Ducks

Eric Stephens: The Anaheim Ducks have signed defenseman Olli Juolevi to a one-year, two-way contract.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL, $175,000 in the AHL with $200,000 guaranteed.

Mikhail Maltsev re-signs with the Avalanche

Kevin Weekes: The Colorado Avalanche have re-signed Mikhail Maltsev to a one-year, $800,000 contract.

Ethan Bear re-signs with the Hurricanes

Puck Pedia: The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed defenseman Ethan Bear to a one-year deal with a $2.2 million salary cap hit.

He’ll be an RFA after next season and UFA eligible the following year.

Ethan Bear, signed 1x$2.2M by CAR, is a puck-moving two-way defenceman who struggled to get minutes after a tough battle with COVID last season. Previously thrived in a big-minute role in EDM. #LetsGoCanes pic.twitter.com/RA7OP6WeOU — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 28, 2022

How the Columbus Blue Jackets signing of Johnny Gaudreau went down