NHL News: Cholowski, Virtanen, Gardiner, Dorion and MacLean

The Kraken sign Dennis Cholowski

David Pagnotta: The Seattle Kraken have signed RFA defenseman Dennis Cholowski to a one-year, two-way contract worth $900,000 in the NHL.

Jake Virtanen headed to the KHL

TSN: Jake Virtanen has signed a one-year deal with Spartak Moscow of the KHL. The 25-year old was bought out by the Vancouver Canucks back in July.

Jake Gardiner needs surgeries

Sara Civ: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jake Gardiner needs to have both hip and back surgeries according to GM Don Waddell. He will be placed on the LTIR.

The Senators extend GM Pierre Dorion

Sens Communications: The Ottawa Senators have extended GM Pierre Dorion through the 2024-25 NHL season. Owner Eugene Melnyk:

“Dating to when he was named GM in 2016, Pierre has worked tirelessly towards building an organization that can compete with the National Hockey League’s best. He’s dedicated, detailed and maintains a sound hockey mind. Under Pierre’s leadership, we have the utmost confidence that this team will soon be recognized as one that is consistently meriting success.”

The Sharks hire John MacLean

San Jose Sharks: The Sharks have hired John MacLean to be their assistant coach and he’ll work with the forwards and oversee the power play. MacLean had been an assistant coach with the Arizona Coyotes from 2017 to 2020.

“John’s experience speaks for itself, and he checks a lot of the boxes we were hoping to fill with this role,” said Boughner. “He has won the Stanley Cup as a player and a coach and knows how to relate to today’s player. In doing our diligence for this role, I spoke with many people, and everyone had great things to say about John as both a coach and a person. I’m excited to add him to our staff and look forward to having a great training camp as we prepare to start our season.”