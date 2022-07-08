NHL News: Cirelli, Bettman, Letang, Travel Distance, Fleury, and the Canadiens

Anthony Cirelli has surgery

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois said that forward Anthony Cirelli had surgery on Tuesday. There isn’t a timeline for his recovery yet.

Forward Brayden Point is going to be okay and his recovery is going well.

Bettman on the Russia/Kaprizov

Michael Russo: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on the Russia/Kirill Kaprizov situation: “I don’t want to say anything that could be misconstrued or cause an inflammation of a sensitive situation.

“…The Russian players that still reside in Russia need to make sure they’re making the best possible decisions for themselves and their families.”

Salary breakdown for Kris Letang

Pierre LeBrun: Kris Letang’s salary breakdown as the deal is official.

2022-23: $4 million salary and a $4 million signing bonus

2023-24: $8 million

2024-25: $6.2 million

2025-26: $4.8 million

2026-27: $1 and a $3.8 million signing bonus

2027-28: $1 and a $3.8 million signing bonus

Lots of travel for the San Jose Sharks

Here’s the estimated total travel distance for every NHL team in 2022-23 pic.twitter.com/eULjqk9KZa — Dan (@danmorse_) July 7, 2022

The Wild re-sign Marc-Andre Fleury

Minnesota Wild: The Wild have re-signed goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to a two-year, $7 million contract – a $3.5 million cap hit.

The 37-year-old had a 28-23-5 record last season with a 2.90 GAA and a .908 save percentage.

Pierre LeBrun: Fleury gest a full no-movement clause.

Michael Russo: Fleury will have a $3.5 million salary each season. This is important as if Fleury decides to retire after next season, they won’t be charged with the 35+ plus cap hit.

Michael Russo: Wild GM Bill Guerin texted that goaltender Cam Talbot will be back next season for the Wild: “We are thrilled to have Flower in Minnesota for the next two years. Between him and Cam we believe we have one of the strongest goalie tandems in the NHL.”

Marc-André Fleury, signed 2x$3.5M by MIN, is a goalie. Sometimes he’s really good, sometimes not so much. You know how it goes. #MNWild pic.twitter.com/L3pqmdnnZp — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 7, 2022

The Canadiens acquire Kirby Dach

The Montreal Canadiens acquired Kirby Dach from the Chicago Blackhawks for the New York Islanders 2022 1st round pick (No. 13 – Kevin Korchinski) and a 2022 3rd round pick (No. 66).

The Canadiens acquired the Islanders pick for defenseman Alex Romanov and 2022 4th round pick (No. 98).