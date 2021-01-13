NHL News: Claimed and On Waivers, Blackhawks, Sens, Hurricanes, Lightning and Wild

Players claimed on waivers

Pierre LeBrun: Players claimed off waiver yesterday.

Carolina Hurricanes claim goaltender Anton Forsberg from the Edmonton Oilers.

San Jose Sharks claim forward Rudolfs Balcers from the Ottawa Senators.

Kevin Kurz: Have been told that Balcers will report to the Sharks but he will likely be delayed through immigration and quarantine.

New Jersey Devils claim goaltender Eric Comrie from the Winnipeg Jets.

Nashville Predators claim defenseman Luca Sbisa from Winnipeg Jets.

Players put waivers

Puck Pedia: Players put on waivers yesterday.

Alex Nedeljkovic – Carolina Hurricanes

Leo Komarov – New York Islanders

Soderberg quarantining

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks forward Carl Soderberg was finally able to get his work visa and is in Chicago. He’s in quarantine. He should be able to join them for their home opener on January 22nd.

Minor trade between the Senators and Hurricanes

Ottawa Senators: The Senators have traded 23-year old defenseman Max Lajoie to the Carolina Hurricanes for 24-year old forward Clark Bishop.

Lightning sign Boo Nieves

Joe Smith: The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed Boo Nieves to a one-year deal with a $708,000 cap hit. He was on a PTO.

Wild extend Foligno for three years

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild have signed 29-year old forward Marcus Foligno to a three-year contract extension worth $9.3 million, a $3.1 million salary cap hit.

Michael Russo: Foligno after signing the extension: “You never want to get too comfortable in this league, but it’s nice to put some roots down. … I want to win. I don’t just want to be comfortable and … play out my career. I want to win a Stanley Cup.”

Michael Russo: Wild GM Bill Guerin on Foligno and the Seattle expansion draft: “We didn’t sign Marcus to this to lose him. He’s a very valuable guy to this team. We want to keep him.”

Marcus Foligno, extended 3x$3.1M by MIN, is one of the league’s best bottom six forwards, consistently elite defensively at even strength and on the penalty kill. #MNWild pic.twitter.com/zb76s8WwH7 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 12, 2021