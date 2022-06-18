NHL News: Coach Carousel, Chicago Blackhawks, and Carey Price

The NHL coaching carousel

Chris Johnston: NHL coaching carousel update:

New York Islanders –> Lane Lambert

Montreal Canadiens –> Martin St. Louis – full-time hire

Vegas Golden Knights –> Bruce Cassidy

Philadelphia Flyers –> John Tortorella

Teams still needing to hire a full-time head coach:

Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets, Boston Bruins, Detroit Red Wings, Dallas Stars, Chicago Blackhawks and the Florida Panthers.

Luke Richardson interviews with the Blackhawks

Renaud Lavoie: Luke Richardson interviewed with the Chicago Blackhawks earlier this week. If he doesn’t get the position with the Blackhawks he will return to the Montreal Canadiens.

The Blue Jackets re-sign Foudy

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets have re-signed pending RFA forward Liam Found to a two-year, $1.525 million extension.

2022-23: $750,000 in the NHL and $200,000 in the minors.

2023-24: $775,000 one-way

Carey Price‘s status for next season may not be known until training camp

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes doesn’t think they’ll know Carey Price’s status for next season until closer to training or possibly later. The Canadiens will have to proceed this offseason like he’ll be on their active roster.

“I don’t thiknk we have an option, to be perfectly honest. We don’t influence when somebody’s on LTIR or not; that really comes down to… that’s a medical question and it’s not something that management has a say in. And again, I think I said this multiple times in the past, but we’re talking about a very, very important players in teh history of the Montreal Canadiens organization and we certainly want to assist him in trying to get back to play here. And if we can do that, great, because we’re a much better hockey team with Carey Price and without him. But if we get to that situation (where he can’t play), we’ll have to deal with it at that point in time, and this trade today was in part just to protect ourselves against that situation.”