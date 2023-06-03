NHL News: Coaches, Canadiens, Flyers, and Capitals

All is quiet on these former NHL coaches

Brian Hedger: There are currently four teams with coaching vacancies – Columbus Blue Jackets, Calgary Flames, Anaheim Ducks, and the New York Rangers.

Names that we haven’t heard much, if at all, for any of the openings.

Jeff Blashill (TBL asst)

Kevin Dineen (Utica HC AHL)

Bruce Boudreau (NHL free agent)

Manny Malhotra (Leafs assistant)

Dan Bylsma (Coachella Valley HC AHL)

Jeremy Colliton (Abbotsford HC AHL)

“That’s a group that has a mix of either NHL experience/success or relative youth/promise if given an NHL team to run. Doesn’t include other vets who may be retired … such as Claude Julien and Alain Vigneault. Bylsma still in Calder Cup, Colliton, Dineen made AHL playoffs.”

The Canadiens sign Michael Pezzetta

Cap Friendly: The Montreal Canadiens signed forward Michael Pezzetta to a two-year, one-way deal with a cap hit of $812,500.

The Flyers make some front-office promotions

Philadelphia Flyers: General Manager Daniel Briere said that the Flyers have promoted Alyn McCauley to Assistant General Manager, Riley Armstrong to Director of Player Development and Nick Schultz to Assistant Director of Player Development.

Capitals Nic Dowd has surgery

Sammi Silber of The Hockey News: Washington Capitals forward Nic Dowd had surgery this offseason to repair an issue that he had been dealing with at the end of the season. He missed the final three games of the season, as well as time at the beginning of the year with an upper-body issue.

He’ll be ready for the start of training camp.