NHL News: Cole Smith, Vakub Vrana, Jaromir Jagr, Dustin Brown, and John Tortorella

Predators re-sign Cole Smith

Alex Daugherty: The Nashville Predators have re-signed forward Cole Smith to a one-year extension worth $775,000.

Alex Daugherty: After re-signing Smith, the Predators have five pending restricted free agents and three pending unrestricted free agents.

RFA: Cody Glass, Tanner Jeannot, Thomas Novak, Dante Fabbro, AlexandreCarrier

UFA: Mark Jankowski, Kevin Lankinen, Mark Borowiecki

The Predators have about $11 million in projected cap space for next season.

Jakub Vrana stuck in the minors

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has turned his offensive game around of late in the AHL scoring six goals in his past eight games after going goalless for almost a month.

The Red Wings are healthy and it doesn’t look like there is a roster spot for Vrana. Jonatan Berggren’s play resulted in the Wings putting Adam Erne on waivers.

Vrana has already cleared waivers but maybe the Red Wings can find a taker by the trade deadline.

Nick Alberga: Don’t hold your breathe on Vrana being recalled. Have been hearing he’s played his final game with the Red Wings. He’ll likely be traded or bought out in the offseason.

According to @thegoldenmuzzy, it looks like Jakub Vrana will not play any more games with the Detroit Red Wings. He'll be traded or Detroit will buyout him in the offseason.

Jaromir Jagr passes Wayne Gretzky

Andy & Rono: Jaromir Jagr scored his 1,099 career goal in all the World leagues combined and just passed Wayne Gretzky for number one.

NHL closing in on $6 billion in revenue

Frank Servalli: NHL commission Gary Bettman said that they are closing in on $6 billion in revenue. Last season they were around $5.4 million.

LA Kings, Dustin Brown 3D Billboard Ad

Visit the corner of S. Figueroa and W. Pico to see this first-of-its-kind 3D billboard of Dustin Brown!

Learn more 📝 https://t.co/qPC3uUDy6u #Brown23 pic.twitter.com/Go3niRN4I6 — LA Kings (@LAKings) February 6, 2023

