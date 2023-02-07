NHL News: Cole Smith, Vakub Vrana, Jaromir Jagr, Dustin Brown, and John Tortorella

Predators re-sign Cole Smith
Alex Daugherty: The Nashville Predators have re-signed forward Cole Smith to a one-year extension worth $775,000.
Alex Daugherty: After re-signing Smith, the Predators have five pending restricted free agents and three pending unrestricted free agents.
RFA: Cody Glass, Tanner Jeannot, Thomas Novak, Dante Fabbro, AlexandreCarrier
UFA: Mark Jankowski, Kevin Lankinen, Mark Borowiecki
The Predators have about $11 million in projected cap space for next season.
Jakub Vrana stuck in the minors
Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has turned his offensive game around of late in the AHL scoring six goals in his past eight games after going goalless for almost a month.
The Red Wings are healthy and it doesn’t look like there is a roster spot for Vrana. Jonatan Berggren’s play resulted in the Wings putting Adam Erne on waivers.
Vrana has already cleared waivers but maybe the Red Wings can find a taker by the trade deadline.
Nick Alberga: Don’t hold your breathe on Vrana being recalled. Have been hearing he’s played his final game with the Red Wings. He’ll likely be traded or bought out in the offseason.
According to @thegoldenmuzzy, it looks like Jakub Vrana will not play any more games with the Detroit Red Wings. He’ll be traded or Detroit will buyout him in the offseason. We don’t know what exactly happened there, but Jakub Vrana is a NHL player, if we talk about his skills. pic.twitter.com/9j6umdWLhf
— Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) February 6, 2023
Jaromir Jagr passes Wayne Gretzky
Andy & Rono: Jaromir Jagr scored his 1,099 career goal in all the World leagues combined and just passed Wayne Gretzky for number one.
NHL closing in on $6 billion in revenue
Frank Servalli: NHL commission Gary Bettman said that they are closing in on $6 billion in revenue. Last season they were around $5.4 million.
LA Kings, Dustin Brown 3D Billboard Ad
LARGER THAN LIFE 🤯
Visit the corner of S. Figueroa and W. Pico to see this first-of-its-kind 3D billboard of Dustin Brown!
See him in AR 📲 https://t.co/KdZZZabrUH
Learn more 📝 https://t.co/qPC3uUDy6u #Brown23 pic.twitter.com/Go3niRN4I6
— LA Kings (@LAKings) February 6, 2023
Flyers coach sends a letter to season ticket holders
John Tortorella sends a letter to #Flyers season-ticket holders.
“I’m not going to lie to you … we’re not there yet. This year was the first step in building the future of the Flyers and restoring our reputation as one of the most respected teams in hockey.” pic.twitter.com/gAMQ7P0leU
— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 6, 2023