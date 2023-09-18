NHL News: Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Minnesota Wild, and Young Rosters

Avs notes on Josh Manson, Pavel Francouz and Nikolai Kovalenko

DNVR Avalanche: Colorado Avalanche GM Chris MacFarland said that they expect defenseman Josh Manson to be ready for the start of training cap.

MacFarland said that goaltender Pavel Francouz is a little “banged up” after his offseason procedure and they are a little unsure of his timelines. When he gets back into town they will be evaluating him.

Evan Rawal: Avs GM MacFarland said that forward Nikolai Kovalenko will be coming over to North America after his KHL season later this year. MacFarland says that if he good season in the KHL there is a chance he plays for the Avs at the end of the season.

Mike Babcock resign as the Blue Jackets head coach

Chris Johnston: Statement from Mike Babcock:

“Upon reflection, it has become clear that continuing as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets was going to be too much of a distraction. While I’m disappointed to not have had the opportunity to continue the work we’ve begun, I know it’s in the best interest of the organization for me to step away at this time. I wish everyone in the organization well in the upcoming season.”

Aaron Portzline: Statement from NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh:

“Our players deserve to be treated with respect in the workplace. unfortunately, that was not the case in Columbus. The club’s decision to move forward with a new head coach is the appropriate course of action.

Jujhar Khaira signs with the Wild

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild have signed forward Jajhar Khaira to a one-year, two-way deal worth $775,000.

With their salary cap situation, having a league minimum contract on a two-way deal could be important this year.

Michael Russo: The Wild don’t expect a work visa to be an issue and he should be in town for the start of training camp on Wednesday.

The Wild bring in Derek Stepan

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild will be bringing in Derek Stepa to shadow Bill Guerin and their staff and work with the team in some capacity.

The youngest projected rosters

CapFriendly Depth Charts: Projecting the youngest opening night lineups (average age)

Columbus Blue Jackets – 25.5

Arizona Coyotes – 25.7

Buffalo Sabres – 25.9

Montreal Canadiens – 25. 9

New Jersey Devils – 25.9

Ottawa Senators – 26.3

Vancouver Canucks – 26.9

Florida Panthers – 27.2

Chicago Blackhawks – 27.4

Philadelphia Flyers – 27.5

Los Angeles Kings – 27.7

Anaheim Ducks – 27.7

Calgary Flames – 27.8