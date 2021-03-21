NHL News: Colorado Avalanche, Montreal Canadiens, Luke Hughes, and NHL Injury Updates

Avs acquire a goaltender

Elliotte Friedman: The Buffalo Sabres have traded Jonas Johansson to the Colorado Avalanche for the 2021 sixth-round pick.

Cap Friendly: Johansson is on a one-year, two-way deal. He is a pending restricted free agent with arbitration rights.

He is waiver exempt for the rest of the season.

Canadiens looking to get fans back in the stands

Renaud Lavoie: The Montreal Canadiens are talking with the Quebec Public Health about allowing fans to return to the Bell Center. The Canadiens submitted a plan last week.

They hope to be able to have between 2,000 and 4,000 fans at each game. The Quebec Government will have the last say.

Top prospect injured

J.D. Burke: A well-placed source said that top 2021 draft prospect Luke Hughes will miss the remainder of the season with “several torn ligaments in his foot.”

J.D. Burke: “Before anyone asks, the U18s are a total non-starter. The focus has shifted to getting prepared to start his college career on time next season.”

Injury Notes

Mike Heika: Out last night for the Dallas Stars.

Andrew Cogliano (illness)

Blake Comeau (upper body)

Alexander Radulov (lower body)

Mark Pysyk (lower body)

Matthew DeFranks: Stars coach Rick Bowness said that both Alexander Radulov and Roope Hintz will basically be game-time decisions each night.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Tyler Toffoli missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Philadelphia Flyers: Forward Sean Couturier missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury,

Pittsburgh Penguins: Forward Jared McCann was activated from the IR.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins forward Brandon Tanev missed last night’s game.

Andy Strickland: St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist will be out for the remainder of the season after an ACL injury.

Jeremy Rutherford: Blues coach Craig Berube said that Tyler Bozak‘s injury isn’t related to a concussion. He’s day-to-day.

Elliotte Friedman: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that goaltender Frederik Andersen missed last night’s game with an injury.