NHL News: Columbus and New York Will Be Allowing Fans To Attend Games

Fans in the stands coming in Columbus and New York

Columbus Blue Jackets: Statement from the team to allow fans into the arena.

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are very pleased that the plan we presented, in conjunction with Columbus Arena Sports & Entertainment, has been approved by Columbus Public Health to allow 10 percent of Nationwide Arena’s capacity, or 1,952 fans, to attend games at our facility. Our understanding is that Columbus Public Health will share its recommendations and submit this variance request to the Ohio Department of Health for final approval.

We have spent a great deal of time and effort to provide a framework for fans to safely return to Nationwide Arena this season and appreciate the work of our local health officials throughout this process to date. We are excited about the possibility of welcoming The 5th Line back to Nationwide Arena and look forward to hearing from state officials in the near future. Should final approval be granted, we anticipate final preparations to welcome fans back to the arena to take at least one week.”

New York Islanders: Statement from the team to allow fans into the arena.

“It is exciting that Governor Cuomo has announced that New York State will a allow limited number of fans to attend games starting February 23rd.

We look forward to welcoming the best fans in hockey back to the Coliseum as soon as possible and to UBS Arena at Belmont Park next season.

Season ticket members always receive first access to tickets, when they are available. The health and safety of our fans and our staff remains our top priority.”

New York Rangers: Statement from the team to allow fans into the arena.

“We want to thank Governor Cuomo for allowing us to move forward with welcoming fans back to MSG. We intend to host roughly 2,000 fans at every game, beginning with the February 23 Knicks game against the Warriors and the February 26 Rangers game against the Bruins. Health and safety remain our top priority, and we will be working closely with State and health officials to implement the strongest operating protocols. We know our fans are anxious to return and we can’t wait to see them at the Garden once again.”