NHL News: Concerns about 24-Team Tournament and 16-Team Playoff, and Player Pay

Return to Play Committee hoping for a resolution in the next seven to 10 days

Pierre LeBrun: The NHL and NHLPA Return to Play Committee has been communicating daily either on calls or through emails since Saturday. They are hoping to have a resolution in the next seven to 10 days. There is no guarantee though.

Concerns about for a 24-team tournament and 16-team playoff

TSN: The NHL is looking at the idea of a 24-team tournament, getting down to 16-team playoff. Concern is about being fair, and what if a low seed knocks out a top team in a short series. “Well it’s an important issue, no doubt about that. The NHL knows this. So does the NHL Players’ Association. Perhaps (it’s) more contentious if you’re an NHL general manager and you’re a general manager on a better club. You wouldn’t want equal footing across the 24-team format. So part of what has been a daunting task with the return-to-play committee, the PA and the NHL is trying to determine appropriate value from where a club was sitting in regular season play and then transferring that into the field of 24.”

NHLPA delays paycheck decision again

TSN: NHL players still haven’t decided on whether to collect their final paycheck that was originally due on April 15th.