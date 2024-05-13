NHL News: Connor McDavid Takes a Big Cross Check, and Injury Notes

Carson Soucy will have his cross check on Connor McDavid reviewed

Irfaan Gaffar: It sounds like the NHL Player Safety will review Vancouver Canucks Carson Soucy’s cross check on Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid.

A scrum ensues after the final horn. pic.twitter.com/Jxf59Jphif — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 13, 2024

Slo-mo replay of the double whammy McDavid received from Zadorov & Soucy at the end of Game 3 ? pic.twitter.com/NKFQLT0fxf — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 13, 2024

NHL Injury Notes

Boston Bruins: Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said that forward Brad Marchand is doing well and is day-to-day. He missed yesterday’s game.

If this happened during the season there would have been line brawls to follow. In the playoffs a paw to the face gets you a ticket to the penalty box. Bookmark this for 2024-25 pic.twitter.com/7PXJJFN87X — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) May 12, 2024

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that Brett Pesce skated yesterday but remains doubtful.

Evan Rawal: Believe there could be a chance that Colorado Avalanche forward Jonathan Drouin returns for Game 4 if he gets clearance.

Derek Van Diest: Edmonton Oilers forward Adam Henrique missed last night’s game.

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil could return to the lineup for Game 5 after missing their last game with an illness.

“As far as I know he’s feeling better today and we’ll see how he is tomorrow,” Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said Sunday. “I hope (he can be an option Monday), but I don’t have an answer on it now. From what I understand he was feeling better last night, feeling better this morning.”

Kevin Woodley of NHL.com: Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko continues to progress and he might be able to return later in the second round if it goes that far.

“The progress is getting better and better,” Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said Sunday. “He took a few shots. That’s a good sign. That’s the way you’ve got to look at it.

“Like I’ve said, these things, some days you wake up and you might be 20 percent. I don’t know, but he’s definitely progressed.”