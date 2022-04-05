NHL News: Connor, Schmidt, Heineman, Bossy, Pronger, and Matthews Ties Sittler

Kyle Connor and Nate Schmidt out of protocol

Mike McIntrye: Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor and defenseman Nate Schmidt returned to the ice after missing the past three games while in COVID protocol.

Canadiens sign Emil Heineman to an ELC

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens have signed forward Emil Heineman to a three-year entry-level deal that kicks in next season.

Renaud Lavoie: Heineman will sign a PTO with Laval of the AHL and finish out the season.

Cap Friendly: Heineman’s contract will carry an $897,500 cap hit and $925,000 AAV.

2022-23: $750,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 games played bonus and $80,000 in the minors.

2023-24: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, and $80,000 in the minors.

2024-25: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, and $80,000 in the minors.

Mike Bossy resting at home and still battling cancer

Louis Jean: Former New York Islanders Mike Bossy continues to battle cancer and despite the reports from yesterday, his family said that he is resting peacefully at home.

Chris Pronger thread on financial issues for pro athletes

Chris Pronger: “I played 20 years in the NHL. I was one of the highest-earning NHL players of all time. And friends with many other pro athletes. My guess is more than 50% of pro athletes have financial issues in retirement.”

“Here are 3 problems I’ve seen (and some stories). Point #1: Athletes tend to be wasteful early in their careers and think the money train will last forever. (Been there done that) It doesn’t. We are only one injury away from retirement. Always!”

A long thread and worth reading all of it

Auston Matthews nets his 54th goal of the season

Auston Matthews scored is 47th goal in his last 47 games. He has tied Darryl Sittler for most goals in Toronto Maple Leafs history with 54.

Jonas Siegel: Most goals scored since November 24th.

1. Auston Matthews: 47

2. Filip Forsberg/Kirill Kaprizov: 34

Prashanth Iyer: “Auston Matthews is the first player to record 46 goals in a 47-game span within a single season since Mario Lemieux in 1995-1996”

Prashanth Iyer: “That 95-96 season from Lemieux is also the last time a player scored 50 goals in a 50-game span in a single season”