NHL News: COVID, Eklund, Price, Tkachuk and Sergachev

In and out of COVID protocol

Sens Communication: Forward Austin Watson was added the COVID protocol list.

St. Louis Blues: Defenseman Torey Krug has been placed on the NHLs COVID protocol list.

Lou Korac: Blues forward Ryan O’Reilly is out of quarantine. He skated yesterday and is expected to play on Sunday against the Ducks.

Eklund heading back to Sweden

Kevin Kurz: A source saying that San Jose Sharks are assigning 2021 first-round pick William Eklund to Djurgarden of the SHL.

Cap Friendly: If Eklund were to play in one more NHL game this year – he played in nine already – he would burn a year on his entry-level contract and not eligible for a slide.

Price to join the Canadiens

Eric Engels: Carey Price will be joining the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.

Eric Engels: Price won’t be joining practice right away and he could get some AHL games eventually.

Tkachuk fined

NHL Player Safety: Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk was fined $5,000 for high-sticking Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg.

Sergachev gets two games

NHL Player Safety: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev has been suspended for two games for an illegal check to the head of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner.

Chris Johnston: Sergachev will forfeit $48,000 for the two-game suspension.