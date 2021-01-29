NHL News: COVID List, Blackhawks, Injury Notes, and the Golden Knights-Blues Game Postponed

Three added to COVID list
Chris Johnston: Players added to the NHL’s COVID Protocol Absence List – Alex Pietrangelo (Golden Knights), Aaron Dell (Devils) and Andreas Athanasiou (Kings).
Blackhawks sign Bowey
Chicago Blackhawks: The Blackhawks have signed defenseman Madison Bowey to a two-year contract with a $725,000 salary cap hit.
Injury Notes
Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk had an MRI on his lower-body injury. Results showed that there was no real structural damage according to coach Bruce Cassidy.
- Conor Ryan: DeBrusk is still listed as day-to-day.
Boston Bruins: Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.
- Ty Anderson: Grezelcyk’s lower-body injury is different from the injury that was bothering him before. He’s been ruled out for Saturday’s game.
Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier left last night’s game with an upper-body injury. He was injured after Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha crashed into the net.
Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier is skating daily but coach Alain Vigneault said that he’s still likely a couple of weeks away from returning.
J.J. Regan of NBC Sports Washington: Washington Capitals defenseman Justin Schultz left last night’s game in the third period after taking a puck to the face.
“From a safety standpoint, just so you know, he’s OK,” head coach Peter Laviolette said. “But there was some damage done obviously with the puck. And I think there we’re evaluating that right now and we’ll see where he is tomorrow and what’s going on.”
Vegas-Blues games postponed
NHL Public Relations: Last night’s game between the Vegas Golden Knights and St. Louis Blues has been postponed as a Vegas player and another coach tested positive. Part of the statement:
“The decision was made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups after recent tests warranted more caution while the League continues to analyze test results in the coming days.
The team’s training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed until further notice. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the Golden Knights’ regular season schedule and it is expected that a decision on next week’s games will be made in the next 24-48 hours. The Golden Knights organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies.”