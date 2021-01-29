NHL News: COVID List, Blackhawks, Injury Notes, and the Golden Knights-Blues Game Postponed

Three added to COVID list

Chris Johnston: Players added to the NHL’s COVID Protocol Absence List – Alex Pietrangelo (Golden Knights), Aaron Dell (Devils) and Andreas Athanasiou (Kings).

Blackhawks sign Bowey

Chicago Blackhawks: The Blackhawks have signed defenseman Madison Bowey to a two-year contract with a $725,000 salary cap hit.

Injury Notes

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk had an MRI on his lower-body injury. Results showed that there was no real structural damage according to coach Bruce Cassidy.

Conor Ryan: DeBrusk is still listed as day-to-day.

Boston Bruins: Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Ty Anderson: Grezelcyk’s lower-body injury is different from the injury that was bothering him before. He’s been ruled out for Saturday’s game.

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier left last night’s game with an upper-body injury. He was injured after Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha crashed into the net.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier is skating daily but coach Alain Vigneault said that he’s still likely a couple of weeks away from returning.

J.J. Regan of NBC Sports Washington: Washington Capitals defenseman Justin Schultz left last night’s game in the third period after taking a puck to the face.

“From a safety standpoint, just so you know, he’s OK,” head coach Peter Laviolette said. “But there was some damage done obviously with the puck. And I think there we’re evaluating that right now and we’ll see where he is tomorrow and what’s going on.”

Vegas-Blues games postponed

NHL Public Relations: Last night’s game between the Vegas Golden Knights and St. Louis Blues has been postponed as a Vegas player and another coach tested positive. Part of the statement: