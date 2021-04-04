NHL News: COVID List, Canucks, Stars, Canadiens, Oilers, Avs and Blackhawks

NHL COVID Protocol list

James Mirtle: NHL COVID Protocol related absence list.

Boston Bruins – Jake DeBrusk.

Dallas Stars – Anton Khodobin

Los Angeles – Brendan Lemieux and Matt Roy.

Montreal Canadiens – Joel Armia and Eric Staal

Ottawa Senators -Jacob Bernard-Docker and Shane Pinto

Vancouver Canucks – Travis Boyd, Thatcher Demko, Alex Edler, Adam Gaudette, Travis Hamonic, Jayce Hawyrluk, Braden Holtby, Bo Horvat, Quinn Hughes, Zack MacEwen, Tyler Motte, Tyler Myers, Antoine Roussel, and Brandon Sutter.

Via sources, here is the latest on the Canucks outbreak. Again, hockey is secondary.

There are 16 players and three coaches currently affected but that list is likely to grow.

More developments ⤵️@TSNHockey @TheAthletic pic.twitter.com/sAoh5ghJUc — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 3, 2021

Sportsnet: The NHL is going on that every Canucks player has been exposed.

“More than half the players on their roster have tested positive, and at this point, really, the NHL is working under the assumption that everyone has been exposed because of how quickly this has spread through the team,” Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston reported during the Saturday Headlines segment of Hockey Night in Canada.”

NHL commissioner Bill Daly said they are not considering shortening the Canucks season at this point.

“Everyone hopes the Canucks can recover enough that they can play,” Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said, when discussing the possibility of Vancouver’s season ending prematurely. “But if we get to a point where the recovery does not allow it, the NHL will look at it then.”

Canucks recalling AHL players

Chris Johnston: The Vancouver Canucks have started the process to bring players from their AHL team to Vancouver. They need to start their seven-day quarantines so that when their NHL schedule resumes, they’ll have extra players available.

Stars Khudobin added to COVID absence list

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness said they are hopeful that goaltender Anton Khudobin has had a false positive test. Khudobin had COVID during the offseason.

Staal will skate on Sunday

Stu Cowan: The Montreal Canadiens said that Eric Staal will skate by himself on Sunday. The rest of the team has the day off.

Nygard to waivers

Renaud Lavoie: The Edmonton Oilers have put Joakim Nygard on waivers.

Avs sign Ranta

Evan Rawal: The Colorado Avalanche have signed Sampo Ranta to an entry-level contract.

Hinostroza driving to Chicago

Scott Powers: Newly acquired Vinnie Hinostroza is driving roughly 20 hours from Florida to Chicago to hopefully reduce his quarantine time. It’s possible that he could join the team early next week.