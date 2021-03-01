NHL News: COVID List Down To One, Stalock on Waivers, and NHL Injury Updates

COVID absense list down to one

Anthony Mingioni: Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny was removed from the COVID protocol list.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Ryan Dzingel is out of quarantine and practiced with the Sens.

Stalock on waivers

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild put goaltender Alex Stalock on waivers. He had been out with an upper-body injury.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel returned to the lineup.

Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News: Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill on goaltender Ben Bishop who is expected to be back in late March or early April. Bishop has been on the ice a few times but hasn’t practiced with the team.

“Until they really get on the ice and start really pushing in practice, you’ll never know,” Nill said. “They might get on the ice and really start to take off and they might get on the ice and start going, and have some setbacks. It’s hard to put a definite timeframe on it.”

Detroit Red Wings: Robby Fabbri and Patrik Nemeth weren’t in the lineup yesterday.

Erika Wachter: New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier missed yesterday’s game and is listed as day-to-day.

Tom Gulitti: Nischier was hit in the face/mouth after a P.K. Subban shot was deflected.

Jim Thomas of the St. Loius Post-Dispatch: St. Louis Blues forward Jacob de la Rose suffered a lower-body injury in the first period of Saturday’s game and was put on the IR yesterday.

Ivan Barbashev (ankle), Tyler Bozak (upper-body) and Robert Thomas (thumb) are also on the IR. Carl Gunnarsson (knee) and Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder) are on the LTIR.

Michael Augello: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said they gave goaltender Jack Campbell the day off yesterday after just returning from an injury and posting a shutout on Saturday.

Forward Auston Matthews was on the ice but was limited. He has improved and it’s possible that he plays on Monday night.

Goaltender Frederik Andersen practiced but isn’t likely ready yet.

J.J. Regan: Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov wasn’t in the lineup yesterday.