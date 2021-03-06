NHL News: COVID List, New Jersey Devils, Calgary Flames, and Tom Wilson’s Hit on Brandon Carlo

NHL COVID Protocol list

Conor Ryan: The NHL’s COVID protocol related absence list.

Colorado Avalanche – Dennis Gilbert

Los Angeles Kings – TBA

Philadelphia Flyers – Joel Farabee

San Jose Sharks – TBA

Boston Bruins Charlie Coyle is off the protocol list.

Sides talk but draft may stay

Darren Dreger: The NHL and NHLPA met Thursday to talk about the possibility of moving the 2021 NHL draft back. There are many obstacles involved with moving it back. Most seem to doubt there will be any change.

Devils sign Clarke

Puck Pedia: The New Jersey Devils signed 2019 third-round pick Graeme Clarke to an entry-level deal. He’ll carry an $851,000 salary cap hit with a $925,000 AAV.

Yr 1: $750,000 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 GP bonus

Yr 2: $750,000 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 GP bonus

Yr 3: $775,000 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $57,500 GP bonus

No more coaching changes in Calgary

Eric Francis: There aren’t going to be any more coaching changes in Calgary as of now. Darryl Sutter will arrive on Monday as he is still “cleaning things up at the farm.”

Ryan Huska will run the bench until Sutter arrives.

Carlo to the hospital after Wilson hit

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance.

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy on the hit.

“Well listen, it’s a fast game; they play hard, we play hard,” Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said. “But I mean you can see it, he clearly hit him in the head. Brandon’s in an ambulance; goes to a hospital obviously from that hit. It clearly looked like to me he got him right in the head. It’s a defenseless player and predatory hit from a player that’s done that before.”