NHL News: COVID List Shrinking, Stars Postponed, Waivers, and McDavid Records His 500th Point

COVID protocol list getting smaller

Stephen Whyno: The COVID list now down to 17 from 24 the previous day. Ottawa Senators newly acquired Ryan Dzingel is one of the players on the list as he’s in Canadian quarantine. There are seven Philadelphia Flyers on the list.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild’s Brad Hunt came off the COVID protocol absence list. Cam Talbot, Jonas Brodin, Victor Rask and Carson Soucy remain on the list.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche Tyson Jost and Gabriel Landeskog have come off the COVID protocol list. Hunter Miska and Samuel Girard are still on.

Corey Masisak: New Jersey Devils Travis Zajac and Dmitry Kulikov came off the COVID list. Nico Hischier is now the lone Devils player on the list.

Corey Masisak: Zajac was on the list for 18 days. He’s eligible to return to team activities but he’s not traveling with the team.

Another Dallas game postponed

NHL PR: NHL postpones another Dallas Stars game.

“As a result of ongoing power issues caused by severe weather in the Dallas area, and after consultation with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson’s office, Thursday night’s game between the Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning at American Airlines Center is also being postponed. A make-up date will be announced as soon it can be confirmed.”

Devils put two on waivers

Corey Masisak: The New Jersey Devils have put defenseman Connor Carrick and goaltender Eric Comrie on waivers.

The Devils need room to add Sami Vatanen to their roster, and to move one of their goaltenders. If they clear waivers, they’ll most likely be assigned to their taxi squad.

Connor McDavid records his 500th point

Legendary company.@cmcdavid97 tied Sidney Crosby for fewest games to reach the 500-point milestone among active players – the two are also tied for the eighth-fewest in NHL history. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/Te9TIfDXBh — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 18, 2021