NHL News: COVID Protocol Absences, Flames Sign Ritchie, and Players On Waivers

Players out due to COVID Protocol

Chris Johnston: Players as of January 17th who are COVID protocol related absences.

Jordan Staal – Carolina Hurricanes

Mikko Koivu – Columbus Blue Jackets

Dallas – will release list before their first game

Christian Djoos – Detroit Red Wings

Alex Stalock – Minnesota Wild

Mikael Granlund – Nashville Predators

Eric Comrie – New Jersey Devils

Shayne Gostisbehere – Philadelphia Flyers

Curtis McElhinney – Tampa Bay Lightning

Anton Forsberg and Tucker Poolman – Winnipeg Jets

Corey Masisak: New Jersey Devils Jesper Bratt and Sami Vatanen are still not on this list after signing new contracts. They are out for at least their next three games this week. They likely wouldn’t play immediately after they get cleared either as they wouldn’t have any practices during their seven-day quarantine.

Flames sign Ritchie

Pat Steinberg: The Calgary Flames have signed Brett Ritchie to a one-year, two-way deal at $700,000. He’s on waivers.

Forward Derek Ryan and defenseman Oliver Kylington have been assigned to their taxi squad.

On waivers

Chris Johnston: Put on waivers were Brett Ritchie (Flames), Alex Biega (Red Wings) and Joel Kellman (Sharks).

Chris Johnston: The Toronto Maple Leafs put goaltender Aaron Dell and forward Jason Spezza on waivers.

Sporstnet: Spezza’s agent Rick Curran on if a team claims him: “He’ll simply retire.” The 37-year old only wants to play for the Leafs and will walk away from the game.

Dell will likely be selected as there have already been four goaltenders selected off waivers.

Chris Johnston: The Edmonton Oilers have been looking for a goalie, but Dell may not even get to them;

DET, OTT, SJ, LA, ANA, BUF, NJ, MTL, CHI, ARI, MIN, WPG, NYR, CGY, FLA, NSH, VAN, CBJ, EDM, NYI, DAL, CAR, VGK, PIT, PHI, WSH, COL, TB, STL, and BOS.

Maple Leafs Hotstove: Thread on the Leafs waivers moves: “Waiving Dell to fit Barabanov is self-explanatory. Leafs had only ~820k of cap space after Robertson’s injury.

Spezza’s situation seems more about creating options on L4 and getting him rest days (which he likely agreed to beforehand), while knowing he probably won’t be claimed

Robertson is now the #13 forward for cap purposes, and the Leafs can’t carry 14. Only option was to rotate Barabanov, Boyd, and Brooks (among current taxi-squad players).

No way to sit Spezza for another option on L4 without waivers allowing them to send him to taxi squad.

Leafs also don’t want to be using LTIR relief this year at all. They want to be able to accrue space & acquire players if they want.

With Leafs cap situation, Dell was always a luxury that was likely to run out when an eventuality like the Robertson injury occurred.”