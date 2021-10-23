NHL News: COVID Protocol and Injury Updates

Brown out of protocol, Carter asymptomatic and Jarry a false positive

Bill Meltzer: Philadelphia Flyers Patrick Brown is off COVID protocol and was back at practice yesterday. The Flyers are leaving for Canada and he won’t be able to travel with them. He will meet up with them mid-week.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on forward Jeff Carter: “He will not play . It’s still my understanding as of night, he continues to be asymptomatic. He’ll go through a certain protocol. It’s fairly complicated because it involves county and state rules and regulations as well.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins coach Sullivan on goaltender Tristan Jarry: “It was confirmed that it was a false positive. He had to go through a certain process the league requires from a protocol standpoint. That’s why he was in practice today. That’s certainly a relief from our standpoint.”

Boston Bruins: Defenseman Anton Blidh left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Jack Michaels: Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith is expected to resume skating on Monday.

LA King PR: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty left last night’s game with a lower-body injury that he suffered in the second period.

Nashville Predators: The Predators activated forward Mathieu Oliver from the IR and reassigned him to Milwaukee of the AHL.

Charlie O’Connor: Based on what Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said yesterday, it seems like a long-shot that defenseman Ryan Ellis is in the lineup today.

Dave Molinari: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby still needs to see if his surgically repaired wrist will be able to hold up on faceoffs, battles on the boards, etc. before he’s able to return to the lineup.

Pens Inside Scoop: Crosby took part in practice yesterday.

Corey Masisak: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that defenseman Ty Smith will be cleared to play today.

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that goaltender Petr Mrazek has been skating and will travel with the team. Mrazek isn’t close to playing but wants to travel with the team for the bonding on the road trip.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud left last night’s game early. Coach Pete DeBoer didn’t have an update and only added “that wasn’t good.”