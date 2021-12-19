NHL News: COVID Protocol and More Games Postponed

Travis Yost: “NHL has put 72 players in COVID-19 protocol in the last 5-days. That’s about 10 per cent of the league (!).”

NHL.com: The Boston Bruins put forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar in COVID protocol.

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney said that the majority of their players that have COVID don’t have any symptoms or their symptoms are mild.

Detroit Red Wings: Forward Filip Zadina was added to COVID protocol.

Edmonton Oilers; The Oilers have placed forward Jesse Puljujarvi in COVID protocol.

LA Kings PR: Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen was put in COVID protocol.

Chantal Machabee: The Montreal Canadiens put forward Artturi Lehkonen on the COVID protocol list.

New York Rangers: Defenseman Patrik Nemeth was put in COVID protocol.

Seattle Kraken PR: Defenseman Jamie Oleksiak was placed in COVID protocol.

St. Louis Blues: Forward Oskar Sundqvist was put in COVID protocol.

Toronto Maple Leafs: The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed defenseman TJ Brodie and Travis Dermott, goaltender Jack Campbell, and coaches Sheldon Keefe and Spencer Carbery in COVID protocol.

Canucks PR: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers was put in COVID protocol.

More games postponed

NHL Public Relations: Tonight’s Vancouver Canucks – Arizona Coyotes game is postponed.

Tonight’s Toronto Maple Leafs – Seattle Kraken game is postponed.

The Boston Bruins have three more games postponed through the 23rd.

The Nashville Predators have three games postponed through the 23rd.