NHL News: COVID Protocol, and the Calgary Flames Shut Down

In and out of COVID protocol

Carolina Hurricanes: Carolina Hurricanes forwards Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis, as well as a training staff member, were put in COVID protocol. They are remaining in Vancouver.

Sam Kasan: New Jersey Devils defenseman Christian Jaros has been put into COVID protocol. Forward Nico Hischier and defenseman Ryan Graves are still in protocol.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues forward Tyler Bozak and defenseman Justin Faulk are out of COVID protocol.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Nic Dowd and defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk practiced but are still in COVID protocol. Forward Garnet Hathaway didn’t skate and is in protocol.

Flames games postponed

NHL.com: The Calgary Flames put six players and one training staff in COVID protocol and three games this week were postponed. Testing positive were Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Christopher Tanev and Nikita Zadorov.

“All that information goes to the league, and they make those decisions,” Treliving said. “A lot of teams have dealt with this — we’ve all been dealing with it for the last couple of years — but I think with some of the situations, as it’s been explained to me by the League, teams may have one or two one day, then another one, and over the course of a week or so, it has escalated. This one, we went from nothing on Saturday to seven on Sunday. “So ultimately the League made the decision that we’ll pause and see how we progress here.”

Eric Francis: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving on the players and staff who have tested positive.

“All asymptomatic at this point. I’m always careful saying that, as I haven’t spoken in the last couple hours. We’re testing families too. Wives, girlfriends, kids – we’re careful with all them. It starts to spider web.”

Eric Francis: “Flames who tested positive are required in Alberta to isolate a full 10 days at minimum. That’s 10 days AFTER symptoms emerge. Players so far are asymptomatic, which is still 10 days. If team returns to play Saturday it would do so without top goal scorer, top centre and top d-man.”