NHL News: COVID Protocol, Borowiecki, Goligoski, Rodrigues, Leslie, and Dowd

In and out of COVID protocol

Sens Communications: Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson was put on the COVID protocol list.

Pittsburgh Penguins: All out of COVID protocol – Sidney Crosby, Brian Dumoulin, Marcus Pettersson, and Chad Ruhwedel.

Coach Mike Sullivan: “These guys feel strong enough and healthy enough that they are comfortable playing.”

Josh Getzoff: Penguins coach Mike Sullivan isn’t sure if he’ll be able to coach on Thursday in Montreal due to the Canadian COVID regulations. He was behind the bench yesterday.

No discipline for Borowiecki … Goligoski and Rodrigues fined

NHL Player Safety: Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki had a hearing for his kneeing on Arizona Coyotes forward Dmitrij Jaskin. It was determined that Borowiecki was bracing for the hit and didn’t extend his knee. There is no supplementary discipline.

NHL Player Safety: Minnesota Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski was fined $5,000 for high-sticking Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle.

NHL Player Safety: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues was fined $2,500 for a dangerous trip on Ottawa Senators forward Zach Sanford.

Senators sign a defenseman

Sens Communications: The Ottawa Senators have signed defenseman Zac Leslie to a one-year, two-way contract.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $150,000 in the AHL

Capitals extend Dowd

Samantha Pell of the Washington Post: The Washington Capitals have extended forward Nic Dowd to a three-year contract worth $3.9 million.