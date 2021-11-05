NHL News: COVID Protocol, Boychuk Traded, Sillinger, Wedgewood and Gaborik Retires

In an out of COVID protocol

Pittsburgh Penguins: Defenseman Kris Letang came off the COVID protocol list and returned to the lineup last night.

Kevin Kurz: Nobody entered or left COVID protocol for the San Jose Sharks. Their list remains.

Forwards: Kevin Labanc, Timo Meier and Matt Nieto.

Defensemen: Erik Karlsson, Jacob Middleton, Radim Simek and Marc-Edouard Vlasic.

Staff: Bob Boughner (coach), Ray Tufts (trainer) and Mike Aldrich (equipment manager).

Sabres acquire Boychuk’s cap hit

Puck Pedia: The New York Islanders have traded defenseman Johnny Boychuk and his $6 million to the Buffalo Sabres (for future considerations). Boychuk was on the LTIR with the Islanders but IR for the Sabres. The Sabres are know over the salary floor.

Puck Pedia: “After trading Boychuk, the #Isles go from being a team over the cap and using LTIR to a team under the cap. This means that cap space will now accrue for them, and at the trade deadline they only need cap space for 20% of a player’s annual cap hit.”

Sillinger to remain with the Blue Jackets

Brian Hedger: The Columbus Blue Jackets have told 2021 first-round draft pick Cole Sillinger that he will remain with the team for the season.

Coyotes claim Wedgewood

Elliotte Friedman: The Arizona Coyotes have claimed goaltender Scott Wedgewood.

Gaborik retires

NHL.com: Marian Gaborik retired from the NHL yesterday. He announced it on twitter.

“Officially, ‘This is it.’ It’s been a great honor and privilege to play in the best league in the world since I was 18 years old. The journey has been nothing short from spectacular, amazing and unbelievable. Many times, it’s been a roller coaster, but I always found the way back. Saying that, I’m so grateful and thankful to my family, my agent, teammates and coaches.”

Gaborik was drafted third overall in 2000 by the Minnesota Wild. He played 17 seasons for the Wild, New York Rangers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Los Angeles Kings and Ottawa Senators.

He finished with 407 goals, 408 assists for 815 points in 1,035 games.

Here’s Gaborik’s career timeline. Hell of a player. pic.twitter.com/6dTQPSxOBY — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) November 4, 2021