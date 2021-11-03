NHL News: COVID Protocol, Carey Price, Adam Fox, and Louis Crevier

In and out of COVID protocol

Charlie Roumeliotis: Exiting the COVID protocol list for the Chicago Blackhawks are players Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman, assistant coach Marc Crawford and goalie coach Jimmy Waite.

Ben Pope: Stillman took part in the Blackhawks optional skate yesterday.

Ben Pope: Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane on his stay in COVID protocol: “Feeling good. had a little bit of symptoms to start my time out, but after a couple days I felt pretty good. because I had symptoms … I had to be out 10 days.”

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks Jonathan Dahlen is out of COVID protocol but they added Timo Meier and their head trainer Ray Tufts.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues forward Kyle Clifford was added to the NHL COVID protocol list, joining forward Ryan O’Reilly and goaltender Ville Husso.

Lou Korac: Signs are pointing to Brandon Saad returning to the Blues lineup against the LA Kings tonight.

Price’s 30-days up this Friday

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme on Carey Price, whose 30-day enrollment in the players assistance program is up this Friday, on when he could rejoin the team: “We don’t have confirmation yet, but we’re expecting him in town soon. We don’t have the exact date yet.”

Salary breakdown for Fox

Cap Friendly: Salary breakdown for Adam Fox‘s seven-year contract extension with the New York Rangers.

2022-23: $11 million salary.

2023-24: $12 million salary.

2024-25: $12 million salary.

2025-26: $9.5 million salary.

2026-27: $1 million salary and a $6.5 million signing bonus.

2027-28: $1 million salary and a $6.25 million signing bonus.

2028-29: $2.5 million salary and a $4.75 million signing bonus.

Crevier gets ELC from the Blackhawks

Charlie Roumeliotis: The Chicago Blackhawks have signed 2020 seventh-round defenseman Louis Crevier to a three-year entry-level contract. He’ll carry an $850,833 cap hit.