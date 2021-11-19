NHL News: COVID Protocol, Evander Kane, Justin Bailey and Troy Brouwer Retires.

In and out of COVID protocol

Max Bultman: Dylan Larkin was pulled mid-game against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday because of his COVID results. Not all teams have the machines that give results back quickly. At home, the Red Wings are able to get their results back in about 30 minutes.

Helene St. James : Larkin was back on the ice yesterday at TMobile Arena.

: Larkin was back on the ice yesterday at TMobile Arena. Detroit Red Wings: Larkin had a false-positive COVID test on Tuesday.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz said that forward Josh Bailey remains in Florida in COVID quarantine.

Mike DeFabo: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan has passed Canada’s 14-day quarantine guideline and is expected to be in Toronto today for their practice ahead of Saturday’s game. He’ll be behind the bench on Saturday.

The Senators will be back on the ice soon

Bruce Garrioch: It’s looking like the Ottawa Senators might be able to get back on the ice on Saturday. They are still doing their daily COVID tests and their situation is fluid.

TSN: Chris Johnston said on Insider Trading that the Senators are getting closer to playing and their training facility remains closed.

“But the exception is that Monday’s game in Denver, which would be the first after the three that were rescheduled, was going to go ahead. And so, this has been a tough situation for the team. Obviously, they had as many as 10 players in protocol at one time, plus associate coach Jack Capuano. But the feeling now is that they’ve gone four days without any positives that they are headed in the right direction. I’d expect within a day or two that we’ll get firm clarity on that end.”

The Sharks will need to address Evander Kane soon

Kevin Kurz: In days San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane is eligible to return. From talking with a few people, get the sense that nobody is really sure what will happen at this point.

Get that management wants the players and coaches to just focus on who are currently there, but this is going to need addressing soon.

Bailey to waivers

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks put forward Justin Bailey on waivers.

Brouwer retires

NHL.com: 36-year old Troy Brouwer retires after 14 seasons. He was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the seventh round of the 2004 draft.

Brouwer played in 851 games for the St. Louis Blues, Florida Panthers, Calgary Flames, Washington Capitals, and Blackhawks.