NHL News: COVID Protocol, Golden Knights, Blackhawks, Sharks, Panthers, Backlund and Gallagher Fined

In and out of COVID protocol

Detroit Red Wings: Coach Jeff Blashill said that Dylan Larkin is in COVID protocol.

Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings forward Viktor Arvidsson returned to the lineup last night after missing the past seven games in COVID protocol.

Dannis Bernstein: Arvidsson was asymptomatic while he was in COVID protocol. He got another illness that kept him out for a few days.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators defenseman Michael Del Zotto said on TSN 1050 that some of the players that were in COVID protocol had lost their “sense of taste and smell.”

Vegas Golden Knights: Forward Michael Amadio was put in COVID protocol.

Golden Knights claim Brooks

Renaud Lavoie: The Vegas Golden Knights have claimed Adam Brooks off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens.

Blackhawks hire an assistant coach

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks have named Rob Cookson their assistant coach. Marc Crawford has been promoted to associate coach.

Sharks to host rookie tournament

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks announced that they will host a Rookie Faceoff tournament from September 16-19, 2022. It will be held at their new 4,500 seat AHL arena. The other teams that will be involved are the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, Vegas Golden Knights, Arizona Coyotes, and the Colorado Avalanche.

Panthers to host the 2023 All-Star Game

Sean Shapiro: The Florida Panthers are going on that they are hosting the 2023 NHL All-Star Game. An announcement may come at the 2022 All-Star Game in Vegas.

Backlund and Gallagher fined

NHL Player Safety: Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund was fined $5,000 for cross-checking Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny.

NHL Player Safety: Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher was fined $2,500 for roughing New York Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow.