NHL News: COVID Protocol, Hamonic, Clague and Gorton

In and out of COVID protocol

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that forward Jordan Martinook has been cleared to return. Brind’Amour said that defensemen Brett Pesce and Anthony DeAngelo have no symptoms.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser has missed the past four games and out for 10 days in COVID protocol. He was on the ice skating.

TSN: Chris Johnston on Detroit Red Wings Tyler Bertuzzi, who is suspended without pay after testing positive for COVID, is the only unvaccinated NHL player and is subject to suspension without pay when he’s out because of it.

“In the case of Tyler Bertuzzi, that would be forfeiting a little bit more than $20,000 per day in salary. He is expected to be out at least 10 days while in COVID-19 protocol. And this isn’t entirely new for him. He hasn’t been able to travel into Canada with the Red Wings this year and on those days that the Wings have been in Canada he’s been suspended without pay and not getting paid those days.”

Capitals PR: Washington Capitals forward Nic Dowd was put in COVID Protocol.

Hamonic loaned to AHL again

Canucks PR: The Vancouver Canucks have loaned defenseman Travis Hamonic to Abbotsford of the AHL.

Clague to waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Los Angeles Kings have put defenseman Kale Clague on waivers.

Kale Clague is on waivers you say? He has a nearly identical progression to Brian Campbell. Dmen take forever to hit. Campbell made the NHL right around this same equivalent period in Clague’s development. A team should claim him. Could be something there. pic.twitter.com/OY2T92UxOd — Byron Bader (@ByronMBader) December 3, 2021

Jeff Gorton’s press conference

