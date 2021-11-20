NHL News: COVID Protocol, Jared Bednar and Kevin Labanc

In and out of COVID protocol

Paul Hamilton: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Colin Miller was pulled from Thursday’s game for COVID protocol, but was OK and back at practice yesterday.

Jeff Svoboda: The Columbus Blue Jackets haven’t decided if forward Max Domi will return to the lineup tonight.

Montreal Canadiens: GM Marc Bergevin has tested positive and is in COVID protocol.

New York Islanders: Forwards Anders Lee and Ross Johnston have been put in COVID protocol.

Dean Brown: The Ottawa Senators have been approved to practice this morning and play on Monday in Colorado.

There have been no positive tests in the past days. Eight of the 10 players who were in COVID protocol are now out.

Only forward Drake Batherson and defenseman Nikita Zaitsev remain in protocol and they should be out by mid-week.

Bednar extended

Colorado Avalanche: The Avalanche have extended head coach Jared Bednar for another two years, running through the 2023-24 season.

He now has a 192-154-40 record while coaching the Avs. His 192 wins only puts him behinds Bob Hartley (193) and Michel Bergon (265) for the most wins by a head coach in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history.

Bednar was hired by the Avs back on August 25, 2016, and is currently the fifth-longest tenured coach in the NHL. In order of longest are Jon Cooper, Paul Maurice, Jeff Blashill and Mike Sullivan.

NHL Player Safety: San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc has been suspended for one for slew footing St. Louis Blues forward Tyler Bozak.