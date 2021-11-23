NHL News: COVID Protocol, Jarvis, Kane, Hamonic, Hartman, Penalties and Ovechkin

In and out of COVID protocol

Carolina Hurricanes: Defenseman Ethan Bear tested positive for COVID. He’s in San Jose and will remain there. He’ll be monitored by their medical staff and follow NHL protocols.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev will join the team (in San Jose) on their road trip. Forward Drake Batherson won’t play on their road trip and should be ready for when they return.

Bruce Garrioch: The Senators are on a road trip through Colorado and California. During their trip, they will be bubbled and are not allowed to be out of the hotel when they are not playing. They must eat in the hotel or order takeout.

“Until we get the word from the league and the players association we’re going to continue to follow the protocols until everybody’s 100% and then we’ll get back to normal,” said coach D.J. Smith Sunday. “We’ll do whatever they us to do, that includes us staying indoors and staying to ourselves, until this clears.”

Jarvis staying with the Hurricanes

The Athletic NHL: Carolina Hurricanes 2020 first-round pick, Seth Jarvis, played in his 10th game of the season and will burn a year of his entry-level contract.

Anyone talking to Kane?

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl on if he or any other Sharks players have spoken with Evander Kane since he skated on the weekend at their practice facility: “I didn’t talk to him. I don’t know anybody who saw him or talked to him. Honestly, I don’t know the next step.”

Hamonic back to the AHL

Canucks PR: The Vancouver Canucks have loaned defenseman Travis Hamonic to Abbotsford of the AHL.

Hartman fined

NHL Player Safety: Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman was fined $4,250 for slew-footing Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ross Colton.

Number and types of penalties

In case anyone is curious, the opening parts of the season, by common calls. I want to see X-checking for the full-year. pic.twitter.com/0h1fpz2hgj — Travis Yost (@travisyost) November 22, 2021

