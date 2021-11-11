NHL News: COVID Protocol, Komarov, Hamonic, Neighbours, Lapierre, and Petrov

In and out of COVID protocol

Chicago Blackhawks: Forward Tyler Johnson and defenseman Isaak Phillips are out of COVID protocol.

Sens Communications: Ottawa Senators defenseman Josh Brown was put on the COVID protocol list.

Bruce Garrioch: NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said they are monitoring the Senators’ situation. They don’t want to have to postpone games.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coach Todd Reirden on Mike Sullivan, Sidney Crosby and Brian Dumoulin: “They’re all nearing the end of the protocol in the next few days. As soon as I get word from the training staff and our COVID department that they can rejoin the team, I’ll anxiously await their arrival. So that’s where we’re at.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Defensemen Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel are out of COVID protocol and practiced with the Penguins yesterday.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pettersson and Ruhwedel are game-time decisions tonight.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks assistant coach John MacLean said they expect everyone off the COVID protocol list and practicing on Friday.

Seattle Kraken PR: Forward Jared McCann is off the NHL’s COVID protocol list. Forward Max McCormick was reassigned to the AHL.

Komarov heading to waivers

Arthur Staple: Believe that the New York Islanders will be putting Leo Komarov on unconditional waivers today to terminate his contract. He’ll be signing with SKA of the KHL.

Hamonic to the AHL

Canucks PR: The Vancouver Canucks have loaned defenseman Travis Hamonic to Abbotsford of the AHL and recalled Jack Rathbone.

Back to the CHL

Tom Timmermann: The St. Louis Blues have assigned 2020 first-round pick Jake Neighbours back to the WHL.

Washington Hockey Now: The Washington Capitals assign 2021 first-round draft pick, Hendrix Lapierre, back to the QMJHL.

Oilers sign their 2021 sixth-round pick

NHL.com: The Edmonton Oilers have signed 2021 sixth-round pick, 180th overall, Matvey Petrov to a three-year, entry-level contract. In 14 games so far this season with the North Bay Battalion he’s scored 10 goals and added eight assists.