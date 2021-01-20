NHL News: COVID Protocol List, Aube-Kubel fined, Canadian Teams Traveling Less, and NHL Pulls Tracking Pucks

COVID Protocol list

Renaud Lavoie: COVID Protocol related absences.

Carolina Hurricanes – Warren Foegele, Jordan Martinook, Jaccob Slavin, Jordan Staal and Teuvo Teravainen.

Columbus Blue Jackets – Mikko Koivu.

Detroit Red Wings – Adam Erne and Robby Fabbri.

Florida Panthers – Juho Lammikko.

Minnesota Wild – Alex Stalock.

Nashville Predators – Mikael Granlund.

New Jersey Devils – Eric Comrie.

Philadelphia Flyers – Shayne Gostisbehere.

Tampa Bay Lightning – Blake Coleman and Curtis McElhinney

Chris Johnston: “The #hurricanes are currently on the road in Nashville and NHL protocols require any individuals with confirmed positive tests while traveling to stay behind and observe a 10-day isolation period at the team hotel.”

Aube-Kubel fined

NHL Player Safety: Philadelphia Flyers Nicolas Aube-Kubel was fined $4,633.62 for roughing Buffalo Sabres Rasmus Dahlin.

John Vogl: Sabres coach Ralph Krueger: “We were hoping for a suspension for a deliberate hit to the head.”

Canadian teams traveling less

Frank Seravalli: Despite being spread out over the country, Canadian teams in the North Division are flying a lot less than they did last season.

North Division teams are flying a third fewer miles than last season. How the #NHL‘s schedule format for 2020-21 allows for manageable travel in a coast-to-coast division, the league’s only one that spans four time zones:https://t.co/St1prczUiz pic.twitter.com/ZqbEpDVhiC — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 19, 2021

NHL pulls tracking pucks

NHL PR: NHL statement yesterday on their tracking pucks.

“The National Hockey League announced today that, effective with tonight’s games, the League will be using game pucks without the imbedded tracking technology. The decision was made after concerns were raised about the puck’s performance during the first few days of the 2020-21 season. A review by the Leauge determined that the first supply of 2020-21 pucks did not receive the same precise finishing treatments during the off-season manufacturing process as were used during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. It is expected that a new supply of the League’s “tracking pucks” will be available soon and, after undergoing appropriate quality control testing, will be back in use for all games. In the interim, the League will use the official game pucks from the 2019-20 season and will continue to utilize Player tracking technology for all games.”