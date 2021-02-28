NHL News: COVID Protocol List, Bruins, and NHL Injury Updates

NHL’s COVID protocol related absence list

TSN: Arizona Coyotes – John Hayden

New York Rangers – Kaapo Kakko

Ottawa Senators – Ryan Dzingel

Philadelphia Flyers – Travis Konecny

San Jose Sharks – Tomas Hertl

Bruins claim Tinordi

Nashville Predators: The Boston Bruins claimed defenseman Jarred Tinordi off waivers from the Predators.

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forward Conor Garland is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Heather Engel: Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger said that forward Jack Eichel is out day-to-day and that goaltender Linus Ullmark is out for at least a month: “It’s a hard hit, it’s a heavy hit. In our best case we’ll get him back in a month.”

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is out with an upper-body injury. Forward Matt Calvert has an upper-body injury and according to coach Jared Bednar, it is not concussion related.

Detroit Red Wings: Coach Jeff Blashill said that forward Dylan Larkin missed last night’s game and will be out today. He’s considered day-to-day.

Nashville Predators: The Predators have activated defenseman Mattias Ekholm from the IR

Seth Rorabaugh: The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated forward Jared McCann from the IR.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson returned to the lineup last night.

Erik Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli and defenseman Erik Cernak returned to the lineup.

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs on forward Zach Hyman: “He’s going through a lot of discomfort and he’s able to get through it. He’s going to be fine to play today and I think we all know that when he puts his jersey on he plays the same way no matter what. That’s what we’ve come to expect.”

Kristen Shilton: Maple Leafs Joe Thornton, Jake Muzzin and Jack Campbell all returned to the lineup last night. Auston Matthews didn’t play.

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.