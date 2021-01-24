NHL News: COVID Protocol list, Coleman, Injury Notes, and Dubois Quarantine Request

COVID protocol absence list gains a few more players

Chris Johnston: Added to the NHL’s COVID protocol absence list include Jesper Fast (Hurricanes) and the three players involved in the Jets-Blue Jackets trade – Patrik Laine, Jack Roslovic and Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Koivu could join Blue Jackets lineup on Tuesday

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen said that forward Mikko Koivu could be off the COVID protocol absence list and into the lineup on Tuesday.

Coleman scratched

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that Blake Coleman was scratched last night as he was late for a team meeting. Cooper added “Nobody feels worse than that poor kid,” but he knows the team rules.

Injury notes

Steve Conroy: Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk missed last night’s game and is day-to-day. Defenseman John Moore is dealing with a lower-body injury.

Mike Harrington: It’s looking like Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo could return to the lineup today.

Elliotte Friedman: Toronto Maple Leafs Joe Thornton will be out a month with a fractured rib.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson is day-to-day after suffering a lower-body injury on Friday and didn’t practice yesterday.

NHL injury summary through 23 January. Reminder this includes (or attempts to) COVID protocol absences and non-roster time after being on the protocol list, unless reported as a visa-related reason. TOI and WAR numbers still not based on this year yet. pic.twitter.com/PUSzbltB7k — NHLInjuryViz (@NHLInjuryViz) January 24, 2021

Jets looking for a shorter quarantine time

Sportsnet: Chris Johnston on Headlines said that Pierre-Luc Dubois was to fly to Winnipeg last night on private jet and will be in quarantine. The Canadian government will decide on the length of time as the Winnipeg Jets have requested a seven-day quarantine as opposed to 14 days.