NHL News: COVID Protocol List, Golden Knights, Wild, Blackhawks and Waivers

NHL’s COVID Protocol absence list

John Shannon: List of players who are on the NHL’s COVID Protocol related absence list.

Anaheim – Alexander Volkov

Boston – Jake DeBrusk; Sean Kuraly

Los Angeles – Brendan Lemieux

Minnesota – Zach Parise

Montreal – Joel Armia; Eric Staal

NY Rangers – Brett Howden

Vancouver – Adam Gaudette

Ben Kuzma: Vancouver Canucks forward Adam Gaudette was removed from practice after a positive COVID test. He was to be re-tested yesterday, and if negative, he’ll test again on Wednesday morning to determine that it was a false negative.

Most Golden Knights have their first vaccine shot

Justin Emerson: Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley said that the majority of their players have received their first COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Wild sign 2019 first-round pick

Minnesota Wild PR: The Minnesota Wild have signed 2019 first-round pick (12th overall) Matt Boldy to a three-year, entry level deal.

His contract will kick in this season and he will report to the Iowa Wild of the AHL.

Boldy recorded 11 goals and 20 assists in 22 games for Boston College this past season.

Blackhawks sign NCAA free agent

Charlie Roumeliotis: The Chicago Blackhawks have signed college free agent forward Mike Hardman to a two-year, entry-level deal. He’ll have a $912,500 salary cap hit.

He has been assigned to their taxi squad and is reporting to Chicago.

Three on waivers

Elliott Friedman: The Vegas Golden Knights put Nick Holden on waivers. The Colorado Avalanche put Liam O’Brian on waivers.

Dan Rosen: The Philadelphia Flyers put defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere on waivers.

Jordan Hall: Flyers coach Alain Vigneault: “We do believe that he’s going to clear waivers.”

Cap Friendly: “Any club that is potentially interested in claiming Shayne Gostisbehere off waivers at noon tomorrow, would require at least $1,525,000 in projected cap space, OR $4,500,000 in available Salary Pool relief for those clubs that are currently in LTIR.”