NHL News: COVID Protocol List Updates, Sabres, Blackhawks, and Golden Knights

Chris Johnston: Buffalo Sabres forward Taylor Hall and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen have been added to the NHL’s Protocol Absence list.

Chris Johnston: New Jersey Devils Jesper Bratt, Jack Hughes, Damon Severson, Ty Smith and Matt Tennyson were added to the NHL’s Protocol Absence list, and goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood came off it.

Chris Johnston: The New Jersey Devils have 14 players on the list: Jesper Bratt, Connor Carrick, Aaron Dell, Jack Hughes, Andreas Johnsson, Janne Kuokkanen, Michael McLeod, Kyle Palmieri, Damon Severson, Ty Smith, Matt Tennyson, Sami Vatanen, Pavel Zacha and Travis Zajac.

Chicago Blackhawks: Forward Alex DeBrincat and defenseman Nicolas Beaudin have been removed from the COVID list.

Sabres season on pause

Mike Harrington: The Buffalo Sabres season is on pause at least through February 8th. They had two games scheduled in New York and two in Boston.

Buffalo Sabres: Statement from the organization.

“Sabres players and staff have been closely following and will continue to follow the COVID protocols as outlined by the NHL and the team’s medical staff. Our organization will continue to work with the league and our medical team to ensure the health and safety of our players and staff.”

Golden Knights back to practice today

Jesse Granger of The Athletic: Last week one Vegas Golden Knights coach tested positive, then all other coaches had to self isolate. Three coaches were on the Protocol list, as well as taxi squad player, and later Alex Pietrangelo after he showed mild symptoms.

GM Kelly McCrimmon said that a lot of effort goes into contract tracing.

“The person who tested positive, it’s pretty straightforward what lies ahead for that person,” he continued. “Then you dig in real hard to the contact tracing. Who did you meet with? Where did you sit at dinner? Where did you sit on the plane? Where have you been spending your time? All of those things go into the contact tracing, and you cast a wide net. You do everything proactively to limit spread, and that’s why the steps that have been taken here were taken.”

The Golden Knights will practice today as facilities are opening back up and they are expected to host the Los Angeles Kings on Friday.