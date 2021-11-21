NHL News: COVID Protocol, Mason McTavish and Injury Updates

In and out of COVID

New York Rangers: Forward Mika Zibanejad had a false positive COVID test and will be eligible to play today.

Cory Wright: New York Islanders forward Anthony Beauvillier, and defensemen Andy Greene and Adam Pelech were placed in COVID protocol yesterday. The three join forwards Josh Bailey, Anders Lee and Ross Johnston who were already on the list.

Sens Communications: Ottawa Senators who were removed from COVID protocol: Connor Brown, Josh Brown, Alex Formenton, Dylan Gabrell, Nick Holden, Victor Mete, Matt Murray and Austin Watson. Associate coach Jack Capuano was also removed.

Bruce Garrioch: Senators associate coach Capuano had COVID and was hit hard by it.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Lars Eller remained in Anaheim in quarantine and didn’t travel with the team.

McTavish back to the OHL

Jeff Marek: The Anaheim Ducks returned 2021 first-round pick Mason McTavish to Peterborough of the OHL. If he had played in one more NHL game he would have burned a year off of his contract.

Minnesota Wild PR: Defenseman Jaren Spurgeon left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg has been on the ice skating and is “trending in the right direction” according to head coach John Hynes. There is no timeline on when he’ll be able to return to the lineup.

Brooks Bratten: Predators forward Alexandre Carrier returned to the lineup after missing the past three games with an upper-body injury.

Sam Kasan: New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Boqvist missed yesterday’s game with an upper-body injury.

Sam Carchidi: Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said that forward Patrick Brown (dislocated thumb) is deciding on whether to rehab his injury or have surgery.

San Jose Sharks: Forward Jeffrey Viel has been activated off of the IR and was re-assigned along with Nick Merkley to the AHL.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks forward Jonathan Dahlin left last night’s game early.

Michael Gutnick: Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that Dahlin has an upper-body injury and will be reassessed today.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty was on the ice yesterday.

Samantha Pell: The Washington Capitals activated forwards T.J. Oshie and Nic Dowd from the IR.