NHL News: COVID Protocol, Matt Murray, Waivers, Doug Wilson and Andrei Vasilevskiy

In and out of COVID protocol

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forward Johan Larsson is out of COVID protocol and was able to practice with the team yesterday.

Forward Andrew Ladd came off COVID protocol on Wednesday and was able to practice yesterday.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz said that forward Josh Bailey is back and skating with the team. He could be a possibility for Sunday’s game.

Seattle Kraken: Defenseman Mark Giordano was put in COVID protocol.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights forward Brett Howden is out of COVID protocol and back practicing with the team.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals Lars Eller is out of COVID protocol and is back skating. He was not ready to return to the lineup last night.

Going to waivers

Elliotte Friedman: Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray was a healthy scratch last night and he will be placed on waivers today.

Bruce Garrioch: The Senators told Murray after last night’s game that he will be put on waivers. Murray and his reps are not happy with this.

On waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Chicago Blackhawks have placed forward Adam Gaudette on waivers.

Leave of absence for Sharks GM

San Jose Sharks: Statment from the team on GM Doug Wilson.

“The San Jose Sharks announced today that General Manager Doug Wilson will be taking a temporary medical leave from his day-to-day activities. In the interim, Sharks Assistant General Manager Joe Will will be handling the team’s day-to-day operations.”

Vasilevskiy hits 200 wins