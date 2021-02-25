NHL News: COVID Protocol, Penguins, Roussel, and Injury Updates

Two added to COVID protocol, two come off the list

Elliotte Friedman: Added to the COVID protocol related absence list were San Jose Sharks Tomas Hertl and New York Rangers K’Andre Miller. Coming off the list were Toronto Maple Leafs Alexander Barabanov and Philadelphia Flyers Justin Braun.

Penguins claim Friedman

Elliotte Friedman: The Pittsburgh Penguins have claimed defenseman Mark Friedman off waivers from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Charlie O’Connor: “I liked Friedman as a bottom-half-of-the-lineup defenseman. Righthanded blueliners with plus skating ability aren’t easy to find. Even if he pans out, he’s almost certainly not a gamechanger, but losing him on waivers for nothing is not a good look.”

Roussel fined

NHL Player Safety: Vancouver Canucks forward Antoine Roussel was fined $5,000 for roughing Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi.

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that defenseman Kevan Miller is out tonight as his knee didn’t respond well after practice on Tuesday.

Eric Francis: Calgary Flames coach Geoff Ward said that Jacob Markstrom is still day-to-day.

Owen Newkirk: Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness is hopeful that forward Alexander Radulov (lower-body) can return sometime next week. That would depend on when he’s able to start skating. Bowness adds: “Probably not early in the homestand, but hopefully halfway through we’ll get him back.”

LA Kings PR: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that forward Jason Zucker has returned to Pittsburgh for further evaluation.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz said that Michael Dal Colle is listed as “day-to-day.”

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues injuries in their past five games.

Feb. 15: Jaden Schwartz

Feb. 18: Colton Parayko, Ivan Barbashev

Feb. 20: None

Feb. 22: Carl Gunnarsson

Feb. 24: Marco Scandella

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli is getting closer to returning but won’t be playing in their back-to-back. Coach Jon Cooper added: “Hopefully we can move him to day-to-day fairly soon,”

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that forward Auston Matthews has been dealing with a wrist issue “virtually all season.”

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said that Tomas Nosek is “really close” to being able to return. Would have been an option for tonight.