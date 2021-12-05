NHL News: COVID Protocol, Senators, Pacioretty, and Canadiens

In and out of COVID protocol
LA Kings PR: Los Angeles Kings forward Blake Lizotte was put on non-roster/COVID protocol.
Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals Trevor van Riemsdyk and forward Nic Dowd remain in COVID protocol.
Sens and an arena
Graeme Nichols: Elliotte Friedman on Ottawa and a new arena.
“The reality is that, if the NCC wants to make this a destination, they need the Senators more than Melnyk needs to move his team to that piece of land. Sure, people will talk about an aquarium, museum, gallery or a ferris wheel, but an 18,000-seat arena would draw people to the location.”
Multi-goal games
NHL Public Relations: “Max Pacioretty recorded his 56th career multi-goal game. Since he entered the NHL in 2008-09, only four players have more: Alex Ovechkin (122), Steven Stamkos (80), Sidney Crosby (66) and Joe Pavelski (57).”
Waivers
Frank Seravalli: The Montreal Canadiens claimed defenseman Kale Clague off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings.
John Hoven: “And with that, he becomes the highest LAK draft pick they’ve lost to waivers since… Thomas Hickey
Clague”s final stat lines:
33 NHL GP in LA 11 assists
AHL All Star
129 Reign GP 70 points”
Kale Clague, claimed by MTL on waivers, hasn’t shown that much in a limited NHL sample but he at least looks like a decent depth defenceman with some upside. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/n29S1LXHgl
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) December 4, 2021