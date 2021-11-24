NHL News: COVID Protocol, Sharks, Blackhawks, Beach, Team Canada and the Devils

In and out of COVID protocol

Craig Morgan: Today is when Arizona Coyotes forward Andrew Ladd is eligible to come off the COVID protocol list. He may need some practice time before he is ready to return to the lineup.

Coyotes assistant coach Phil Housley is eligible to practice and can return behind the bench tonight.

Craig Morgan: Coyotes forward Johan Larsson remains in COVID protocol.

Arthur Staple: New York Islanders defenseman Zdeno Chara has been put in COVID protocol. All other players tested negative yesterday.

Andrew Gross: Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello said that forward Josh Bailey is still quarantining in Florida but will be able to return home on the weekend.

TSN: Unless there are more cases the Islanders – Rangers game is a go according to Darren Dreger.

“Now, the NHL admits that they are a bit surprised at the number of breakouts across the NHL to this point of the regular season, mostly because there’s almost across the board vaccination in the NHL, but as far as the NHL is concerned the good news is case by case, most of those who have been impacted, infected by COVID-19, have only sustained mild symptoms.”

The Sharks and Kane on different schedules

Kevin Kurz: The San Jose Sharks practiced at 11 am and were likely out of the arena by 1 pm. Evander Kane wasn’t scheduled to be at the arena until around 2 pm.

Mediation for the Blackhawks, Beach and John Doe 2

Rick Westhead: It was agreed by the lawyer of Kyle Beach and John Doe 2, and the Chicago Blackhawks for mediation in an attempt to settle the lawsuits.

The sides are set to meet in December for a day to attempt to settle Beach’s lawsuit. They would then move on to John Doe 2’s case.

Team Canada’s Olympic jerseys

Presenting the official 2022 Team Canada Olympic jerseys! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/EfoZWhjT3t — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 24, 2021

The Devils third jersey