NHL News: COVID Protocol Update, and Injury Notes

Stephen Whyno: Added to the NHL’s COVID Protocol Absence list include Steven Stamkos (Lightning), Oskar Lindblom and Scott Laughton (Flyers), Calvin Pickard (Red Wings) and John Hayden (Coyotes).

Steven Stamkos: “Thx to everyone who has reached out. At this time we suspect a false positive test. Hopefully that’s the case, and I will be back on the ice in the next couple of days. Until then I will continue to follow the NHL Covid list protocols”

Charlie Roumeliotis: Blackhawks Adam Boqvist on testing positive for COVID: “I was surprised. I followed all the rules … but I feel pretty good. I just lost my taste and smell, that’s it.”

Michael Smith: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said they are “hopeful” that forward Martin Necas can return to the lineup today. Forward Jordan Martinook look a maintenance day yesterday.

Colorado Avalanche: The Colorado Avalanche activated defenseman Devon Toews from the IR.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said that defenseman Zach Werenski will be “good to go” for today’s game against the Blackhawks. He had been out with a lower-body injury.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators coach D.J. Smith said that goaltender Matt Murray won’t be in the lineup today due to an upper-body injury. He’ll be re-evaluated after today’s game.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Mats Zuccarello (arm surgery) practice with the team for the first time this season.

Sarah McLellan: Wild defenseman Matt Dumba said that he’s ready to return on Tuesday.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Bryan Burns: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said they’ll have a better idea of the status of Steven Stamkos and Anthony Cirelli today: “We’ll get the list of guys that can play and put a team together from that.”

Cap Friendly: The Vancouver Canucks have moved forward Tyler Motte from the IR to the LTIR. The Canucks gained an additional $1.225 million in LTI salary pool relief.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice said that forward Pierre-Luc Dubois is probable for today’s game. During yesterday’s practice, something tightened up and wouldn’t loosen up. They will see how he is this morning when he arrives at the arena.