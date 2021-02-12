NHL News: COVID Protocol Updates, and the Arizona Coyotes

TSN: Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi and goaltender Mikko Koskinen were held out of last night’s game. Puljujarvi was put on the NHL’s COVID protocol list and Koskinen was held out as a precaution after contract tracing.

Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub was held out of last night’s Senators-Jets game for “precautionary reasons” as he had an inconclusive COVID test.

Jordan Hall: The Philadelphia Flyers now have five players on the NHL’s COVID protocol list: Morgan Frost, Jakub Voracek, Claude Giroux, Justin Braun and Travis Sanheim.

David Pagnotta: New Jersey Devils forward Kyle Palmieri and Pavel Zacha are back on the list after they were removed from it on Wednesday. Yegor Sharangovich has been removed from the list.

Corey Masisak: A Devils spokesperson said that Palmieri and Zacha shouldn’t have come off the COVID protocol list on Wednesday and that there is no cause for concern. They are scheduled to come off the list in the next few days. The Devils training facility is open but they haven’t started practicing.

Elliotte Friedman: The NHL added more COVID measures yesterday for players and teams to follow. The measures included:

“Asking players remain at home as much as possible except for practices/games.

Recommending household members limit discretionary activities outside the home.

Use of KN95 masks; rapid testing on game days.

Mandating all meetings be held virtually.

Glass removed from penalty box.

There’s also detailed section on re-configuring dressing room seating to best protect anyone who hasn’t had the virus.”

Elliotte Friedman: “Seeing the replies about movement: this was always the request, but rules are different depending on where you live/play. Even if you live in a area with more allowed, it’s an ask to restrict yourself.”

Coyotes terminate Sullivan’s contract

Arizona Coyotes: The Arizona Coyotes have terminated the contract of assistant general manager and executive VP of hockey operations Steve Sullivan. The Coyotes won’t be hiring an assistant GM this season.

Craig Morgan: “This does not come as a surprise to me. I have requested Sullivan three separate times in interviews and have not spoken to him. I had heard his duties were diminished to basically pro scouting but nobody said much about him. He obviously worked closely with John Chayka.”