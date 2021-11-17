NHL News: COVID Protocol, Waivers, Clifford Traded, Ducks and the Penguins

In and out of COVID protocol

Craig Morgan: No new Arizona Coyotes players were put in COVID protocol yesterday. Players Andrew Ladd and Johan Larsson, as well as assistant coach Phil Housley, are in protocol.

Mike DeFabo: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin pass the Canadian guidelines to enter and play in Canada. The Penguins play the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Coach Mike Sullivan doesn’t pass the COVID protocol to enter Canada and won’t be in Montreal.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault has been played in COVID protocol. The Golden Knights have recalled Paul Cotter and Sven Baertschi.

Capitals PR: Washington Capitals forward Lars Eller has been placed in COVID protocol.

On waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Vancouver Canucks have placed Guillaume Brisebois on waivers. The Montreal Canadiens placed Adam Brooks on waivers.

Michael Augello: “The #Leafs can reclaim Brooks and send him to the AHL without having to go through waivers again. Based on how much they like Brooks, I think that is likely.”

Clifford traded to the Maple Leafs

St. Louis Blues: The Blues have traded forward Kyle Clifford to the Toronto Maple Leafs for future considerations.

The Athletic NHL: Since Clifford had cleared waivers before the trade, he can be assigned directly to the Toronto Marlies (AHL).

The Ducks continue to roll and Getzlaf’s milestone

NHL.com: The Anaheim Ducks beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 in their 1,000th franchise game. Ryan Getzlaf recorded his 1,000th point. The Ducks are on an eight-game winning streak and are 8-0-2 in their last 10. Troy Terry is on a 15 game point streak.

Penguins up for sale

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that the Fenway Sports Group is in talks to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins. They are deep in talks but nothing has been finalized yet.