NHL News: COVID Protocol, Waivers, DeAngelo Fined, and an NHL Schedule Update

In and out of COVID protocol

Sens Communications: Ottawa Senators forward Alex Formenton and goaltender Matt Murray entered COVID protocol yesterday.

Bruce Garrioch: Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev was added to the COVID list

Chris Johnston: The Ottawa Senators have players in COVID protocol: Connor Brown, Josh Brown, Alex Formenton, Dylan Gambrell, Nick Holden, Victor Mete, Matt Murray, Austin Watson, and Nikita Zaitsev.

Senators assistant coach Jack Capuano is also in protocol.

Ian Mendes: “If I’m the Ottawa Senators, I would appeal to the NHL to try and postpone games this week. I know the game against Los Angeles would be tricky to re-schedule logistically. But one thing we’ve learned is that more players end up being put in protocol as time goes on.”

Eric Stephens: Anaheim Ducks forward Jakob Silfverberg is out of COVID protocol. He’s getting closer to being able to return but is “not there yet.”

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks coach Derek King on Tyler Johnson who is out of COVID protocol: “You might see him tomorrow skating with us. This is not Patrick Kane: You come off 2 weeks without skating, you go in, you get your hat trick and everyone’s happy. We’ve got to watch out for this.”

Curtis Pashelka: All San Jose Sharks players who were on the COVID protocol list are still scheduled to meet with the team in Denver today.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said that Gage Quinney is still dealing with some of the long-haul effects of COVID.

It’s believed that back in January there was an unnamed member of their taxi squad that got COVID and that Quinny was that player.

On waivers

Chris Johnston: The Dallas Stars put forward Blake Comeau and Tanner Kero on waivers. The Nashville Predators put forward Rocco Grimaldi on waivers.

Saad Yousuf: Stars GM Jim Nill said that they needed to create some salary cap flexibility for calling players up, hence Comeau and Kero on waivers.

Puck Pedia: Grimaldi is in the last year of his deal with a $2 million salary cap hit. Comeau is on a one-year, $1 million deal. Kero is in the first-year of his two-year deal at $750,000.

DeAngelo fined

David Dwork: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Anthony DeAngelo was fined $2,000 for diving. DeAngelo is a repeat offerender for diving/embellishing.

NHL PR: “The National Hockey League and ESPN today announced updates to the 2021-22 NHL regular-season schedule.

ABC and ESPN+ will televise the 2021 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown, which will feature the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins on Friday, Nov. 26, at 1 p.m. ET.

The Rangers-Bruins game replaces the previously scheduled St. Louis Blues-Chicago Blackhawks matchup, which will air at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu.

The New Jersey Devils and Nashville Predators will faceoff at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu, as originally scheduled.”