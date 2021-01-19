NHL News: COVID Protocol, Waivers, Flames, and Injury Updates

Added to the NHL’s COVID protocol list

Chris Johnston: Players who were put on the NHL’s COVID protocol list yesterday include Blake Coleman (Tampa Bay), Adam Erne (Detroit), Robby Fabbri (Detroit), Juho Lammikko (Florida) and Markus Nutivaara (Florida).

Stone to waivers … Devils claim Dell

Pierre LeBrun: The Flames have put Michael Stone on waivers.

Aaron Dell was claimed by the New Jersey Devils. Jason Spezza, Brett Ritchie, Alex Biega and Joel Kellman cleared waivers

Flames sign Stone

Calgary Flames: The Flames have signed defenseman Michael Stone to a one-year, two-way deal with a salary cap hit of $700,000.

Puck Pedia: Stone will earn $200,000 in the minors or on the taxi squad.

NHL.com: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Buffalo Sabres: Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark missed last night’s game for personal reasons

Corey Masisak: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said they don’t have a timetable for forward Nico Hischier to start practicing with the team.

Amanda Stein: Ruff said that “everything has been positive” with Hischier. He continues to work with trainers.

Philadelphia Flyers: The Flyers have put defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere on Non-Roster Status and recalled forward Connor Bunnaman from the taxi squad.

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson will be out for about four weeks, which was ‘good news’ according to Sheldon Keefe.

Ty Anderson: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t have an update on defenseman Matt Grzelcyk after the game.