NHL News: COVID Protocol, Waivers, Islanders, Red Wings, Sharks, Canucks, Coyotes, Predators and Lightning

Kraken add five to the COVID protocol list

Ryan S. Clark: Seattle Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said that Calle Jarnkrok, Marcus Johansson, Jared McCann, Jamie Oleksiak and Joonas Donskoi have been added to the NHL’s COVID protocol list.

Players claimed off waivers

David Pagnotta: Players who were claimed off waivers yesterday.

Montreal Canadiens claimed Adam Brooks from Toronto.

Seattle Kraken claimed Alex Barre-Boulet from Tampa.

Philadelphia Flyers claimed Patrick Brown from Vegas.

Washington Capitals claimed Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from Buffalo.

Dal Colle to waivers

Arthur Staple: The New York Islanders have put forward Michael Dal Colle on waivers.

Ryan released

Detroit Red Wings: The Red Wings have released forward Bobby Ryan from his PTO according to coach Jeff Blashill.

Kane is a non-roster player to start the season

Elliotte Friedman: The San Jose Sharks said that forward Evander Kane is “considered a non-roster player pending completion of the NHL’s investigation.”

Hamonic to report to the AHL eventually

Thomas Drance: After clearing waivers, Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning said that they expect defenseman Travis Hamonic to report at some point this season.

Coyotes sign Thornton

Craig Morgan: The Arizona Coyotes have signed goaltender Anson Thornton to an entry-level contract. Contract breakdown according to sources.

2021-2022: $810,000 NHL salary, $70,000 in the minors, $10,500 junior salary and a $60,000 signing bonus.

2022-2023: $810,000 NHL salary, $70,000 in the minors, $10,500 junior salary and a $60,000 signing bonus.

2023-2024: $840,000 NHL salary, $70,000 in the minors and a $65,000 signing bonus.

Predators sign a 2021 draft pick

Nashville Predators: The Predators have signed their 2021 fourth round pick, 124th overall, defenseman Jack Matier to a three-year entry-level contract.

Lightning extend Cooper

Tampa Bay Lightning: The Lightning have signed coach Jon Cooper to a three-year contract extension. The deal will run through 2024-25.

Pierre LeBrun: It may not be the exact number but sources saying that Cooper’s extension is close to the top tier of highest paid coaches. Joel Quenneville comes in at $5.5 million.